Omaha celebrates Jordan Davis at the Outland Trophy Award Dinner

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jordan Davis enjoyed a unique 22nd birthday in Omaha, the Georgia defensive lineman picked up the Outland Trophy on his birthday. The first Georgia Bulldog to win the award for interior lineman going back to the last 60′s.

Jordan has had quite a week so far after winning the national championship Monday night, he came to Omaha Tuesday, visited Boys Town and wrapped up the visit tonight as the main attraction among a group of very talented football players.

The 1992 Outland Trophy winner, Will Shields, was honored with the Tom Osborne Legacy Award.

Damian Jackson was honored for winning the Armed Forces Merit Award. Plus four Nebraska seniors were celebrated for winning team awards. The Guy Chamberlin Trophy goes to Austin Allen, the Tom Novak Award to JoJo Domann, the Cletus Fischer Native Son Award to Ben Stille and the Cornhusker Award to Levi Falck.

