‘Most-wanted’ Omaha man who fled to Central America sentenced for child porn, enticement

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man who fled the state to Nicaragua in order to escape criminal charges was sentenced this week for child enticement and child pornography.

Adam Hawhee, 29, was sentenced to 48 years in prison after making a plea deal with prosecutors in October.

Hawhee pleaded no contest to two counts of child enticement and one count of failure to appear in court. In exchange for that plea, documents state, 22 of 26 child pornography counts as well as a second charge of failing to appear in court were dropped.

Investigators say Hawhee approached two 7-year-old girls in a park, prompting a closer look at his behavior. Detectives said they found more than 100 child pornography images at his home during their investigation.

