LPD: Man arrested after yelling at woman who was contacting people outside of Planned Parenthood

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing terroristic threats after the Lincoln Police Department said he yelled and threatened a woman.

On Tuesday, around 1 p.m., a 59-year-old woman was standing on a sidewalk near 48th Street and Old Cheney Road, contacting people who were entering and leaving the nearby Planned Parenthood clinic.

LPD said the woman tried making contact with a 44-year-old man as he walked to his car nearby.

Police said the man became angry and started yelling profanities at the woman.

According to police, the man walked to his car, got a 28.5-inch piece of rebar and returned to where the woman was. LPD said he continued yelling profanities and verbal threats toward the woman while holding the rebar, which made the the woman fear he was going to hit her.

Officers said the woman was not struck.

LPD said the man eventually returned to his car, hit the car with the rebar, then left.

Officers said they located him nearby a short time later and recovered the rebar from his car.

The man was arrested for terroristic threats.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

