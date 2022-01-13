Advertisement

Nebraska Medicine moves to ‘critical care’ status

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine enacted its Crisis Standards of Care plan, effective at 9 a.m. Thursday.

“Our leadership made the difficult decision to activate this plan now because our community’s demand for health care currently exceeds our available resources,” the hospital statement says.

A hospital spokesman emphasized to 6 News that the current number of staff absences is also a factor in the decision. On a Zoom call, hospital officials said that they have seen a 10-fold increase in absence in recent weeks, which doesn’t necessarily mean that staff themselves are sick but that, in many cases, someone in their household is sick and they are required to isolate or are needed to care for that other person.

Patients were advised that while emergency rooms will remain open, the move could prompt rescheduling or lack of appointments, postponement of surgeries, denial of patient transfers, deployment of medical students into support roles, and use of irregular patient care areas.

This is the first time the hospital has enacted this level of care.

“That said, we’ve anticipated this day could come, and we’ve prepared for this event,” one official said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

