LIVE: Gov. Ricketts presents State of the State Address

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts is presenting his annual State of the State Address Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

You can watch it live in the video player above.

After his speech, the Governor will embark on a fly around. All the events below are open to the general public.

Thursday, January 13

1:00 p.m. CT           Grand Island Press Conference, Central Nebraska Regional Airport, 3773 Sky Park Road, GRAND ISLAND

2:30 p.m. MT          Scottsbluff Press Conference, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, 250023 Airport Terminal St., SCOTTSBLUFF

Friday, January 14

9:15 a.m. CT           North Platte Press Conference, North Platte Regional Airport, 5400 East Lee Bird Drive, NORTH PLATTE

11:00 a.m. CT         Norfolk Press Conference, Norfolk Regional Airport, 4100 S 13th St, NORFOLK

1:45 p.m. CT           Fremont Press Conference, Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W 23rd St, FREMONT

