Advertisement

Delta extends life of expiring travel vouchers from pandemic

Atlanta-based Delta said Wednesday those vouchers will now extend through the end of 2023.
Atlanta-based Delta said Wednesday those vouchers will now extend through the end of 2023.(Source: Delta Air Lines)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines said Wednesday it will extend through 2023 the window for customers to rebook credits earned when they purchased but then canceled flights during the pandemic.

Before the announcement, Delta flight credits were set to expire at the end of 2022. The new date will also apply to all tickets bought in 2022. Customers will be able to use the credits throughout 2024 if the trip is booked by Dec. 31, 2023, the airline said.

The move was not immediately matched by American Airlines or United Airlines, where credits are set to expire March 31 and Dec. 31, respectively.

Passengers are entitled to refunds under federal law if the airline cancels their flight. But if the passenger cancels, airlines generally provide only some form of credit or voucher, typically with a one-year expiration.

Refunds have become a major source of airline consumer complaints to the U.S. Transportation Department. Congress is considering legislation that would require airlines to cover lodging, meals and other costs that consumers incur when airlines cancel their flight.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Face mask
Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,500+ more cases in Douglas County
Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow, and possibly icy conditions, expected Friday

Latest News

FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at right by Rep. Jim Jordan,...
1/6 panel requests information from GOP leader Kevin McCarthy
Nebraska warden arrest
Nebraska corrections department unable to provide data on inappropriate interactions
The casket of Harry Reid is carried into the Capitol Rotunda on Wednesday.
Biden pays silent tribute as Harry Reid lies in state at Capitol
Iowa childcare grants
Council Bluffs to benefit from Iowa childcare grants
State Sen. Adam Morfeld
State Sen. Morfeld introduces rail study