Woodbury County Sheriff provides update on fatal deputy-involved shooting in Sergeant Bluff, IA

A look at the scene in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where an officer-involved shooting took place.
A look at the scene in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where an officer-involved shooting took place.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KTIV was at the meeting today and will have the latest updates tonight on News 4 Live at Five.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The sheriff of Woodbury County held a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss an officer-involved shooting in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.

Wednesday night, just before 6 p.m., authorities responded to a reported burglary in progress at Woodford Mobile Home Park. According to investigators, when law enforcement confronted the suspect trying to break into a mobile home, he came at them with a tire iron.

A Woodbury County deputy reportedly used a taser on the suspect, but it didn’t slow him down. The suspect then allegedly struck a deputy with a tire iron and another deputy shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

The deputy who was assaulted by the suspect was also sent to the hospital but was later released that night.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has joined the probe, which is standard procedure in an officer-involved shooting.

