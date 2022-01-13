Blast at Plattsmouth ATM

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth police are looking for four people who tried to break into an ATM with an explosive device.

The small device was placed on the machine at the Citizen’s State Bank branch on West 8th Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The blast caused about $36,000 in damage to the machine. The crooks got away with nothing.

A surveillance camera snapped several images of the would-be thieves.

Anyone with information that can lead to their identity is asked to call Plattsmouth Police at 402-296-3311.

