Advertisement

Blast at Plattsmouth ATM

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - Plattsmouth police are looking for four people who tried to break into an ATM with an explosive device.

The small device was placed on the machine at the Citizen’s State Bank branch on West 8th Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The blast caused about $36,000 in damage to the machine. The crooks got away with nothing.

A surveillance camera snapped several images of the would-be thieves.

Anyone with information that can lead to their identity is asked to call Plattsmouth Police at 402-296-3311.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha mask mandate
Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate
Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow, and possibly icy conditions, expected Friday
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Omaha City Councilmembers react to mask mandate

Latest News

Some agencies turn to new methods
Recruiting law enforcers with modern methods
3 Day FOrecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Pleasant today ahead of Friday’s First Alert Day
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Police identify pedestrian killed in north Omaha