Resources, donations needed as hundreds more Afghan refugees set to arrive in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of thousands of refugees from Afghanistan fled to the United States when the Taliban took over after American troops were ordered to come home.

Now, local agencies and non-profit organizations are facing an influx of refugees seeking to start new lives in the Omaha metro and they need community help.

“This is arguably one of the largest refugee resettlements in history,” says Drew Pauly, the Volunteer Coordinator for the Refugee Empowerment Center, or REC.

REC is one of three Nebraska agencies that work with federal partners to help refugees who have fled their countries to live in the United States.

“We’re that first point of contact in terms of finding them housing, getting them the documentation they need, helping them find jobs, and then enrolling kids in school,” he says. “The whole nine yards related to what it would take in order to build a new life in a whole new country.”

Pauly says the last few months have been incredibly busy as they have been welcoming and re-homing hundreds of Afghan refugees. And, it’s about to get even busier.

“Currently in Omaha, between two agencies, we’re expected to receive 900 refugees and here at our agency we’ve already resettled 380 individuals.”

The rest of those 900 refugees are expected to be in Omaha by the end of February, which means a heavy flow of people coming in need of resources every week.

REC partners with Restoring Dignity and The Furniture Project to help families start from scratch thanks to their The Omaha Furniture Bank.

The two non-profits moved into their new space last month and officially opened for business this week. They collect furniture, household items, and necessities for the hundreds of people seeking a new start.

But with hundreds more refugees making their way to the Omaha metro, the resources The Furniture Bank has now won’t be enough.

“Everything that you see in this room is going to be gone by this weekend, so from now until next week there are 74 refugees coming just through REC alone,” says Hannah Wyble, the Founder and Executive Director of Restoring Dignity. “That’s 74 mattresses, 74 things of sheets, 74 pillows, we need couches for all the families. So, it’s a lot of stuff.”

Wyble and Pauly say they’re in serious need of more donations from the generous Omaha community.

“You can buy off of our Amazon list, it will get shipped directly here, we put it on the shelves, it flies off the shelves usually within a couple days,” Wyble says. “You can sign up for a five minute drop-off time, you can drop off couches, beds, linens, towels, hygiene items that are new.”

Pauly also says because of the affordable housing crisis, they’re looking for landlords and renters who would be willing to work with their organizations to help re-home families.

Wyble says they’re also hoping to partner with any local Omaha businesses that produce any type of household products or items to help them be able to provide resources for hundreds of refugees and families.

But it’s not just about physical items, they say. It’s also about acceptance, patience, kindness, and an open mind.

“Even if you have your bias and you have your beliefs on immigration and refugee dynamics, they’re here and they’re not going to be leaving so you can either contribute to building a stronger and healthier community or you can be somebody who complains and distances themselves from being able to expedite that process,” Pauly says.

To donate items to Restoring Dignity’s Amazon Wishlist, click here.

To sign up for a time to drop off items at the Omaha Furniture Bank, click here.

