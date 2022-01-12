Advertisement

Recommended masks hard to find in Omaha

By John Chapman
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Omaha moves into its first day of the mask mandate, the CDC is considering recommending that people upgrade their masks to the N95 or KN95 model to help fight the more contagious omicron variant.

But finding those sorts of face coverings can be difficult, as 6 News found Wednesday.

You can find some of the face masks that most have been using throughout the pandemic, but trying to improve on your face covering with an N95 or KN95 mask can be hard to do.

“They are really hard to find right now,” said Johnny Taylor with Kubat’s Pharmacy. “The problem we’re running into right now in the pharmacy setting is that our suppliers are getting them through 3M or wherever the manufacturer is, but they have purchasing restrictions. They’re trying to save the N95 masks for people that have direct patient access.”

With the Omaha mask mandate in effect, finding more effective face coverings was one of the topics of discussion at Corky Boards Wine and Sign Studio in Midtown. Amanda Loomis beat the rush and purchased N95 facemasks back in November.

“I have two boxes that I’ve had for a while because I’ve been traveling,” she said. “A lot of PPE, personal protective equipment, since this pandemic has started — the prices have skyrocketed. So in addition to the supply issues that we’re facing, everything is quite a bit more expensive.”

Officials also warn that there are a lot of counterfeit masks out there.

Taylor is the compliance officer for the compounding pharmacy at Kubat’s and does the ordering for the department.

“On every approved N95 mask, it’ll have the N 95 logo. It will have a certain serial number on it, and also the testing controls that it went through to be approved,” he said. “It’ll say NIOSH so it’s NIOSH approved.”

Taylor said many people have called the pharmacy looking for N95 face coverings, and there are many more still looking for more effective facemasks.

“You would think that with the pandemic that it would be more available to everyone,” he said.

If you can’t find or afford an N95 or KN95 mask, the CDC recommends wearing two masks, or double-masking, to substantially reduce your exposure to COVID-19, particularly with the pervasive omicron variant moving into the community.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,500+ more cases in Douglas County
Face mask
Douglas County health department clarifies Omaha mask mandate
Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow chances increasing for Friday

Latest News

Winter storm watch
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooling down ahead of Friday’s winter storm
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
LIVE: Nebraska hospitals to discuss omicron impacts
Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end