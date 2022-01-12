Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office looking for credit card theft suspect
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is taking for help in finding a credit card theft suspect.
Investigators say the suspect was seen at several places in Council Bluffs and Omaha.
Using a credit card stolen from an elderly victim at the Avoca Nursing Home.
Officials are asking to direct message the sheriff’s office social media to give tips or call 712-890-2222.
