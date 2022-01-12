Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office looking for credit card theft suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is taking for help in finding a credit card theft suspect.

Investigators say the suspect was seen at several places in Council Bluffs and Omaha.

Using a credit card stolen from an elderly victim at the Avoca Nursing Home.

Officials are asking to direct message the sheriff’s office social media to give tips or call 712-890-2222.

