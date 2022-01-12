Advertisement

Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office looking for credit card theft suspect

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office is taking for help in finding a credit card theft suspect.

Investigators say the suspect was seen at several places in Council Bluffs and Omaha.

Using a credit card stolen from an elderly victim at the Avoca Nursing Home.

Officials are asking to direct message the sheriff’s office social media to give tips or call 712-890-2222.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,500+ more cases in Douglas County
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate hits 30%, a pandemic record
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal crash involving officer, child in Red Oak
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow chances increasing for Friday

Latest News

Homeowners in Omaha metro question contractor’s work due to code violations
Resources, donations needed as hundreds more Afghan refugees set to arrive in Omaha
Omaha City Councilmembers reacts to mask mandate
BREAKING: Iowa tax cuts tops hot topics
BREAKING: Iowa tax cuts tops hot topics