Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A standoff between a Palmyra man and law enforcement has come to a peaceful end.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 600 block of F Street near Taggart Park around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic violence situation.

Authorities told 10/11 the other person was safe outside the home and the Nebraska State Patrol SWAT team was negotiating with the man inside.

Authorities said the man had weapons inside the home, including high powered rifles and had made threats against law enforcement.

Neighbors were told to stay inside their homes during the incident.

Palmyra Jr. Sr. High School, located just a couple blocks south of the incident, started late at 10 a.m. just as a precaution. Superintendent Michael Hart said students entered through the south entrance just to be safe. Then the school went into “secure mode” which meant no one was allowed inside or outside the building.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff, the 41-year-old man surrendered to law enforcement around 1 p.m.

Stay with 1011now.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.