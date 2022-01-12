Advertisement

LIVE: Meet Omaha Henry Doorly Zoo’s first elephant calf

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium’s African elephant calf made its media debut Wednesday morning.

The baby elephant was born Friday — a first for the Omaha zoo — to Kiki, an 18-year-old African elephant. The zoo did not announce the calf’s gender and weight.

The 21-year-old father, Callee, arrived at the zoo in 2019. A second African elephant calf is expected to arrive this winter as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

