Homeowners in Omaha metro question contractor’s work due to code violations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 6 On Your Side investigation into work done by a rebuilding company. Three Omaha metro area homeowners are left with a bigger mess after repairs started.

A sewer backup is a homeowner’s nightmare and Zack Casey’s wake-up call went to a well-known cleanup company.

“We did have a good experience with Roto-Rooter,” said Casey.

As cleanup finished up, Zack says a representative of Premier Rebuild Group arrived to bid repairs.

“I thought it was all coordinated kind of behind the scenes between Roto-Rooter and that’s what I assumed anyway,” said Casey.

But a Roto-Rooter spokesman tells 6 News Premier Rebuild Group was in no way connected to Roto-Rooter.

“Looking in hindsight it’s fishy,” said Casey.

After 6 News contacted Roto-Rooter, the company discovered an Omaha interim manager since let go had a side business called Premier Rebuild Group listed under company letterhead for customers needing repairs.

“That’s an absolute conflict of interest,” said Kim Bryson.

Roto-Rooter aggress saying it was unknown to the corporate office and unsanctioned. Premier Rebuild Group was also unlicensed and left homeowners in Council Bluffs and Omaha with code violations.

“I should never have been left like this, I paid money for this, and this is where I am and it will cost thousands of dollars more,” said Kim Bryson.

Shortly after brown sewage was cleaned up by Roto-Rooter, an Omaha homeowner says Premier Rebuild Group showed up out of the blue.

“And I just assumed it was affiliated with Roto-Rooter because I hadn’t contacted anyone,” said Syd Bremer.

But Roto-Rooter says because it’s never been affiliated it’s not responsible for any work done by Premier Rebuild Group.

Without any record of a license or permit, the homeowner is concerned about whether the reconstruction job has been done correctly, like reinstallation of a sink.

The city’s chief plumbing inspector says two Omaha homes where Premier Rebuild Group did repair work must have plumbing redone because of multiple code violations.

“It worries me because I can’t see it and it will be quite a lot of work to get back there to fix something back up,” said Casey.

Premier Rebuild Group has since shut down. The former principals in the business provided several thousand dollars in refunds to three homeowners.

But those homeowners tell 6 News it will cost them a lot more money to get the job done right.

6 News latest email and call to Premier Rebuild Group hasn’t been returned.

