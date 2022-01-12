Advertisement

Georgia’s Outland Trophy winner trades sleep for Omaha

Jordan Davis visits Boys Town on eve of award dinner
By Brent Weber
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Only twenty hours removed from celebrating his Bulldogs win over Alabama for the college football championship, Outland Trophy winner Jordan Davis toured the Boys Town Hall of History along with his family.

It’s part of his commitment to upholding the honors that have come his way.

“Everything you’ve done in the offseason came down to sixty minutes, to put it in perspective. fifteen games, fifteen minutes a game, its like ‘this is what you work for’” Davis said with his family by his side. “Being able to hold that trophy, and saying you’ve won a national championship, is unmatched.”

Shortly after saying those words, he did get to hold the Outland Trophy in his hands. He’ll officially take home that hardware later htis year at the college awards banquet. But this week is a precursor to that celebration, the Outland Trophy Dinner at the Omaha Hilton Downtown Wednesday night.

“It puts an exclamation mark on my career at Georgia,” Davis said. “We worked very hard. You know, this accolade isn’t just for me, its for everybody that’s been with me, the support of my friends, family and teammates, so this is for them.”

