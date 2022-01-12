Advertisement

Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An assistant warden with the Nebraska Department of Corrections has been arrested on two felony counts.

Sarah Nelson, 45, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate.

She was booked into Lancaster County Jail and it’s reported Nelson resigned her position.

According to the release, she has been working with NDCS since 2003 working at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and formerly the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center and the Lincoln Correctional Center.

“It is extremely disappointing that someone in this position now faces felony charges. These are serious offenses. Inappropriate behavior involving a member of the inmate population will not be tolerated in NDCS.”

NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes

