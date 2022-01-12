Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild ahead of a Friday First Alert Day for snow

By Emily Roehler
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Tuesday warm up we have another mild day in store! Wednesday pushes us back into the 50s for most with a bit more cloud cover around compared to Tuesday. Enjoy! Changes are on the way:

Wednesday forecast
Wednesday forecast(wowt)

After Wednesday, highs cool about 10 degrees each day through Saturday, eventually pushing us back into the mid 20s! This comes along with our next winter storm. We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday thanks to a western shift in the storm’s path... this brings us a better chance for significant snow!

First Alert Day
First Alert Day(wowt)

Snow arrives mid-late morning on Friday, at first mixed with rain before transitioning to all snow no later than noon...

Friday morning snow
Friday morning snow(wowt)

We’ll look ahead to heavier snow by the afternoon and evening hours with impacts expected during the evening commute and periods of heavy ongoing snow overnight....

Road impacts
Road impacts(wowt)

It may be best to plan on leaving work early or working from home if possible on Friday. Snow continues overnight and clears the area early Saturday morning.

Saturday morning snow
Saturday morning snow(wowt)

If the track of the storm holds, over 5″ of heavy, wet snow will be possible for the Metro. Stay tuned for a more specific snow forecast at some point on Wednesday. For now, here’s a look at where the heaviest snow is expected:

Snow potential
Snow potential(wowt)

We’ll cool to the mid-20s Saturday and be slow to warm over the weekend, especially with snow on the ground. We’ll rebound to a high near 40 by next Tuesday ahead of another chill next Wednesday... that could potentially come with some moisture. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate hits 30%, a pandemic record
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,500+ more cases in Douglas County
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Nebraska state senator proposes one time teacher bonus plan, met with opposition
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal crash involving officer, child in Red Oak

Latest News

Emily's Tuesday evening forecast
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow chances increasing for Friday
Temp Ranks
Warmest December on record in the US according to NOAA
Rusty's Morning Forecast