Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild ahead of a Friday First Alert Day for snow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a Tuesday warm up we have another mild day in store! Wednesday pushes us back into the 50s for most with a bit more cloud cover around compared to Tuesday. Enjoy! Changes are on the way:

Wednesday forecast (wowt)

After Wednesday, highs cool about 10 degrees each day through Saturday, eventually pushing us back into the mid 20s! This comes along with our next winter storm. We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday thanks to a western shift in the storm’s path... this brings us a better chance for significant snow!

First Alert Day (wowt)

Snow arrives mid-late morning on Friday, at first mixed with rain before transitioning to all snow no later than noon...

Friday morning snow (wowt)

We’ll look ahead to heavier snow by the afternoon and evening hours with impacts expected during the evening commute and periods of heavy ongoing snow overnight....

Road impacts (wowt)

It may be best to plan on leaving work early or working from home if possible on Friday. Snow continues overnight and clears the area early Saturday morning.

Saturday morning snow (wowt)

If the track of the storm holds, over 5″ of heavy, wet snow will be possible for the Metro. Stay tuned for a more specific snow forecast at some point on Wednesday. For now, here’s a look at where the heaviest snow is expected:

Snow potential (wowt)

We’ll cool to the mid-20s Saturday and be slow to warm over the weekend, especially with snow on the ground. We’ll rebound to a high near 40 by next Tuesday ahead of another chill next Wednesday... that could potentially come with some moisture. Stay tuned!

