Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooling down ahead of Friday’s winter storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After our warm Wednesday, highs cool about 10 degrees each day through Saturday, eventually pushing us back into the mid 20s! We’ll still be relatively mild on Thursday with a high of 47 in the metro.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

This comes along with our next winter storm. We’ve declared a First Alert Day for Friday thanks to a western shift in the storm’s path... this brings us a better chance for significant snow with the heaviest snow expected to fall E of the Missouri River.

Winter storm watch (wowt)

Moisture arrives mid-late morning on Friday, at first it will be a wintry mix/freezing drizzle and bring the potential for a layer of ice to from ahead of the arrival of snow. This would lead to icy conditions through the day and much worse travel conditions.

We’ll look ahead to heavier snow by the evening hours with impacts expected during the evening commute and periods of heavy ongoing snow overnight....

Road forecast (wowt)

It may be best to plan on leaving work early or working from home if possible on Friday. Snow continues overnight and clears the area early Saturday morning.

By Saturday morning many will be left with heavy snow on the ground. This will likely be a wet snow and tougher to shovel and clear.

Metro snow forecast (wowt)

Regional snow forecast (wowt)

We’ll cool to the mid-20s Saturday and be slow to warm over the weekend, especially with snow on the ground. We’ll rebound to a high near 40 by next Tuesday ahead of another chill next Wednesday... that could potentially come with some moisture. Stay tuned!

Keep track of the radar and 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.