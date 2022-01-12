Advertisement

Clay’s 6 First Alert forecast: Partly cloudy but still mild for Wednesday

By Clay Ostarly
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures started out in the upper 20s and mid 30s this morning, and we’re only going up from there!

We’re expecting temperatures roughly 20 degrees above average this afternoon with a return to the mid 50s. The only difference between today and yesterday is the cloud coverage. We’ll see a bit more clouds today and we’ll call it partly cloudy. It will be a bit cooler for Thursday with highs only in the mid 40s, but of course, all eyes are on Friday and our 6 First Alert Day.

Models continue to advertise a widespread snow event moving into our area Friday and exiting by Saturday late-morning. It’s possible to see some low level moisture produce some freezing mist or drizzle early on Friday before heavier precip moves in as snow around midday, and really picks up in the afternoon and evening. Negative impacts to the evening commute home are expected.

