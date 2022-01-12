Advertisement

Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Big Ten announced changes to the 2022 Husker football schedule on Wednesday.

The nine conference opponents on Nebraska’s 2022 schedule were unchanged, however the dates of several 2022 league contests have changed. In addition, the Big Ten has switched the sites of Nebraska’s games with Wisconsin and Purdue, with the Badgers visiting Lincoln and Nebraska traveling to West Lafayette, Ind. 

Nebraska opens the 2022 season against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland, with the Week Zero matchup set for Saturday, Aug. 27. The Huskers’ non-conference schedule is unchanged with September home games against North Dakota (Sept. 3), Georgia Southern (Sept. 10) and Oklahoma (Sept. 17). 

The Huskers will now have a bye on Sept. 24, before resuming Big Ten play on Oct. 1 with its Homecoming contest against Indiana. Nebraska embarks on a two-game October road trip with matchups at Rutgers (Oct. 8) and at Purdue (Oct. 15), before a second off week on Oct. 22. 

Nebraska closes the season with five straight weeks of Big Ten play, beginning with home games against Illinois (Oct. 29) and Minnesota (Nov. 5), followed by a visit to defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Nov. 12. 

For the second straight year, Nebraska finishes with Big Ten West foes Wisconsin and Iowa. The Badgers will visit Memorial Stadium on Nov. 19, before the Huskers close the regular season with their traditional Black Friday matchup at Iowa.

The full Big Ten schedule can be seen below, or by clicking here:

Big Ten Schedule
Big Ten Schedule(Big Ten)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,500+ more cases in Douglas County
Former Nebraska Corrections employee arrested
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow chances increasing for Friday
Three students from Millard school district taken to hospital after bus crash

Latest News

Amy Williams
21st ranked Iowa beats the Huskers in a shootout 95-86
Scott Frost diagnosed with COVID-19
LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) waits for a kickoff during an NCAA college football game...
Trey Palmer transfers from LSU to Nebraska
Texas quarterback Casey Thompson (11) warms up before an NCAA college football game against...
Texas quarterback headed for Nebraska