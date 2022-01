Warmest December on record in the US according to NOAA

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to NOAA, December 2021 was the warmest December on record in the United States dating back to 1895. The average temperature was 39.3°--6.7° above average

On top of that, ten states saw their warmest December on record including Nebraska.

Temp Ranks (WOWT)

Iowa saw it’s 3rd warmest December on record too. More info on the yearly climate summary can be found here.

