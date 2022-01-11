Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Mild weather for the middle of the week. Snow chances to end it.

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Slightly warmer temperatures are what you get out the door this morning which will translate into a warmer afternoon for us all. It will likely be the warmest we’ve been since Christmas Eve when we had a high of 56°!

South wind will become westerly this afternoon and try to gust to near 20 mph. Thankfully nothing too strong to get in the way of a beautiful January afternoon.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be 15 to 20 degrees above average as well but likely just a tad cooler than today.

We continue to keep an eye on the storm system that could bring a little rain changing to snow Friday into Friday night. Some of the latest models have shifted a bit farther west to include more of the area in some heavier snow cover through 6am Saturday. We’ll be watching future models runs today to see if this is the start of a trend or just an bad run of data. Regardless, it appears that Friday afternoon into the overnight will have some snow moving through our Iowa counties at the very least. Stay up to date on this one!

