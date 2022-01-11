Advertisement

Pedestrian killed on Omaha street

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say a pedestrian has died after colliding with a Jeep Cherokee Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of 30th and Stone Avenue at 11:24 p.m.

The 18-year-old driver was not injured. The victim was taken to a hospital with CPR in progress but was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police were not able to identify the victim Tuesday morning.

