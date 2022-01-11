Advertisement

Omaha police shooting suspect released from hospital, appears in court

Justin Michalak
Justin Michalak(WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bloodied man who was recently recorded on Omaha police bodycam video while attacking officers appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

Justin Michalak was hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds and a wound from police gunfire after the violent outburst on December 23.

Court records show he was booked into the Douglas County Jail on January 8 after being released from the hospital.

In court on Tuesday, Michalak was charged with assault of an officer, attempted assault on an officer, first degree false imprisonment, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

A judge ordered him to be held in jail on a $150,000 bond before his February 14 preliminary hearing.

Police were called to a disturbance at 41st Avenue and I Street on December 23. OPD said officers were told a caller to 911 claimed that his mother was “possessed and controlling him with his mind”.

During a confrontation with officers Michalak allegedly held a knife which he had used to cause several self-inflicted injuries including a cut to his neck. Police reported that during a struggle, officers deployed a Taser twice and that an officer fired his weapon when Michalak began attacking his mother.

He was wounded in the cheek.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate hits 30%, a pandemic record
Nebraska state senator proposes one time teacher bonus plan, met with opposition
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Report: Bob Saget found dead lying in hotel bed, no trauma
Man charged for arson in Omaha apartment fire, bond set at $50k
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County Health Director to issue mask mandate

Latest News

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Douglas County health director to issue mask mandate for Omaha
Dr. Lindsay Huse, Douglas County health director
BREAKING: Health director to declare Omaha mask mandate
First Alert Day
6 First Alert Day: Snow chances increasing for Friday
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: Douglas County Health Director to issue mask mandate