Omaha police shooting suspect released from hospital, appears in court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bloodied man who was recently recorded on Omaha police bodycam video while attacking officers appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning.

Justin Michalak was hospitalized with self-inflicted stab wounds and a wound from police gunfire after the violent outburst on December 23.

Court records show he was booked into the Douglas County Jail on January 8 after being released from the hospital.

In court on Tuesday, Michalak was charged with assault of an officer, attempted assault on an officer, first degree false imprisonment, and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

A judge ordered him to be held in jail on a $150,000 bond before his February 14 preliminary hearing.

Police were called to a disturbance at 41st Avenue and I Street on December 23. OPD said officers were told a caller to 911 claimed that his mother was “possessed and controlling him with his mind”.

During a confrontation with officers Michalak allegedly held a knife which he had used to cause several self-inflicted injuries including a cut to his neck. Police reported that during a struggle, officers deployed a Taser twice and that an officer fired his weapon when Michalak began attacking his mother.

He was wounded in the cheek.

