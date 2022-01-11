Nomi Health COVID testing sites in Omaha metro now appointment only

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - COVID-19 tests were completely booked at all three Nomi Omaha metro locations Tuesday.

The line at the Oak View Mall Nomi testing site is drastically different than we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks.

It was a much different story 24 hours ago.

Jerica Schuman waited in line with her mom for over five hours to get a test at the Oak View Mall testing site. She says the wait was chaotic.

“One person got a flat tire. Another person, I think they ran out of gas because they ended up pushing their car all of the way through. That was at about the fourth hour. Then someone actually got turned away right before they got to the tent because their phone died and they didn’t have a QR code to scan,” said Schuman.

Nomi started appointment-only testing to help fix the long wait times. All three Omaha sites were booked immediately.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says with such a high demand for tests—there needs to be more access.

“The lines have been long. People have had a hard time sometimes getting in to get a test. As soon as we started hearing about these issues we started working with Nomi to troubleshoot these issues,” said Dr. Huse.

While the long lines are gone...Nomi is now serving fewer people per day.

Right now about 550 people can sign up for appointments daily—but last week some sites were testing around 1,000 people per day.

Dr. Huse says the county is working to fix that, too.

“We also continue to work with Nomi who is exploring opening a fourth site here in Omaha that is distant from the others so hopefully we can spread the business around and keep people from having to drive quite so far to get to one of those tests sites.”

Officials at Nomi tell 6 News they are working on expanding testing. They know that demand for it is high right now so what they are doing is trying to add a second line at this Oak View Mall location.

Gov. Ricketts Office says he’s also working with the federal government and private companies to make testing more rapidly available.

