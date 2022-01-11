Advertisement

Nomi Health COVID testing sites in Omaha metro now appointment only

By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - COVID-19 tests were completely booked at all three Nomi Omaha metro locations Tuesday.

The line at the Oak View Mall Nomi testing site is drastically different than we’ve seen in the past couple of weeks.

It was a much different story 24 hours ago.

Jerica Schuman waited in line with her mom for over five hours to get a test at the Oak View Mall testing site. She says the wait was chaotic.

“One person got a flat tire. Another person, I think they ran out of gas because they ended up pushing their car all of the way through. That was at about the fourth hour. Then someone actually got turned away right before they got to the tent because their phone died and they didn’t have a QR code to scan,” said Schuman.

Nomi started appointment-only testing to help fix the long wait times. All three Omaha sites were booked immediately.

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse says with such a high demand for tests—there needs to be more access.

“The lines have been long. People have had a hard time sometimes getting in to get a test. As soon as we started hearing about these issues we started working with Nomi to troubleshoot these issues,” said Dr. Huse.

While the long lines are gone...Nomi is now serving fewer people per day.

Right now about 550 people can sign up for appointments daily—but last week some sites were testing around 1,000 people per day.

Dr. Huse says the county is working to fix that, too.

“We also continue to work with Nomi who is exploring opening a fourth site here in Omaha that is distant from the others so hopefully we can spread the business around and keep people from having to drive quite so far to get to one of those tests sites.”

Officials at Nomi tell 6 News they are working on expanding testing. They know that demand for it is high right now so what they are doing is trying to add a second line at this Oak View Mall location.

Gov. Ricketts Office says he’s also working with the federal government and private companies to make testing more rapidly available.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Monday Jan. 10 COVID-19 update: Douglas County positivity rate hits 30%, a pandemic record
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Jan. 11 COVID-19 update: 7 deaths, 1,500+ more cases in Douglas County
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Nebraska state senator proposes one time teacher bonus plan, met with opposition
Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal crash involving officer, child in Red Oak

Latest News

Creighton Providence game cancelled
Creighton basketball game postponed by COVID, again
Dr. Lindsay Huse
FULL VIDEO: Health director announces Omaha mask mandate
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse told the county's Board of Commissioners on...
Health director issues mask mandate for Omaha; governor calls for ‘legal action’
Dr. Lindsay Huse, Douglas County health director
BREAKING: Health director to declare Omaha mask mandate