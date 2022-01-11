Nebraska’s $500M plan to claim water from Colorado

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s a battle over water, based on a 99-year-old agreement between Nebraska and Colorado.

Nebraska’s governor says Colorado follows the rules during the growing season for irrigation but not the rest of the time.

The water in question melts from the Rocky Mountains and flows through the South Platte River and crosses the Colorado-Nebraska border not far from where I-80 and I-76 intersect.

Nebraska and Colorado officials agreed 100 years ago that there should be rules behind this critical natural resource. How much Nebraska should get for farming and irrigating during spring and summer and how much water during fall and winter.

Nebraska’s governor is worried. Recently, Nebraska Gov. Ricketts read about new projects approved by the state of Colorado that would tap into the South Platte River.

“If these projects go forward, it would drastically reduce the amount of water coming to the state of Nebraska,” said Ricketts.

By as much as 90% he says.

So what’s Nebraska’s plan? To finish building a 24 mile stretch of canal that would start in Julesburg, Colorado, and then lead to a yet-to-be-built reservoir in Western Nebraska.

Nebraska’s attorney general, who says he’s talked with his counterpart in Colorado, says the compact between the two-state even allows Nebraska to go into Colorado and take the land necessary to build the canal.

“There’s no way we can sit on our hands,” said Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Doug Peterson says Colorado fired the first shot and this is Nebraska’s response.

State lawmakers joined Gov. Ricketts to share plans to boost tourism in the state. One idea is to dig a reservoir near Ashland and make it bigger than Lake Okoboji in Iowa.

“The Governor just learned of this situation this morning and we are working to understand it more thoroughly at this time including a legal and operational analysis. Gov. Polis continues to oppose the diversion of precious water resources from Colorado.”

