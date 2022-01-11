Man robs Omaha beauty store of products

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at an Omaha beauty retailer.

Employees told police he entered Sally’s Beauty at 36th and L Street about 8 p.m. Monday wearing army fatigues, a black hat, and black mask.

He showed his weapon, a gun, and took products from the store.

He left in a white or silver Ford van.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, provide a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app, or go to the Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.