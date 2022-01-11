Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol investigates fatal crash involving officer, child in Red Oak

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Oak Police Department confirmed with KMA Radio Monday that the Iowa State Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving an officer and child.

The child hasn’t been identified but it was confirmed the child was a sixth-grader in the district.

In an email to parents, the district says grief counselors will meet with students over the next few days to help them cope.

Dear Parents,

I’m writing in great sadness to inform you that a student was killed in a tragic accident earlier this evening. Details are sketchy, but we have confirmed the student was a 6th grader. Our prayers go out to the child’s family, friends, and classmates.

Grief counselors and members of our school counseling team will be on hand to meet with students individually and in groups tomorrow and over the next few days and weeks to help them cope with this terrible tragedy. You may also wish to speak with your children about this.

