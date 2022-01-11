Advertisement

Former Nebraska trooper acquitted after hitting driver with rifle

A jury in a federal police brutality case has found former Nebraska State Trooper Lindsey Bixby not guilty.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A former Nebraska state trooper was found not guilty of violating a driver’s civil rights by hitting him in the head with the butt of a rifle after a high-speed chase.

Lindsey Bixby was acquitted Tuesday. The case centered on what happened at the end of the March 2016 chase in western Nebraska.

A video showed Bixby hitting a Colorado man in the head with his AR-15 after the man refused to get on the ground after the chase ended.

Bixby resigned from the patrol four months after the stop but the case and other problems led Gov. Pete Ricketts to fire the patrol’s superintendent.

