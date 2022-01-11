Douglas County health director to issue mask mandate for Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Concluding her COVID-19 update to the Douglas County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday, Dr. Lindsay Huse announced her intent to declare a mask mandate for the City of Omaha effective at midnight.

During her first public report of the new year — and since the omicron variant moved swiftly into the state — the Douglas County health director told the board at their regular meeting Tuesday morning that most cases the county is sequencing, amid a pandemic-high local positivity of 30%, are omicron cases.

While omicron does seem to be holding up to its “less severe” reputation, the sheer volume of those who will likely be affected — and the likely impact on local hospital systems — is concerning, she said.

“We’re not doing everything that we can to help contain this astronomical spike in cases. We are encouraging personal responsibility. We are encouraging accountability. We are educating people every single day on how to prevent this,” Dr. Huse said, noting that she sees maybe 10% choosing to wear a mask.

She also expressed concern about the amount of residents refusing to vaccinate, especially as projections show 40% more patient capacity will be needed in the coming weeks, at minimum.

“I can’t stand by and not do everything that we can. My integrity as a health professional, as a public health professional, cannot stand by and watch that happen. I can’t watch — and our hospitals can’t handle — a huge surge of more omicron cases,” she said.

The hospitals can’t get patients in for cancer surgeries, hip replacements, and other essential surgeries that had been previously put off during the pandemic, she said.

Dr. Huse said she would order an indoor mask mandate effective for Omaha as of midnight, after finalizing some details. She said she would have a news conference later Tuesday; 6 News plans to livestream that news conference.

“This is not a decision that I made lightly. This was not an easy decision at all, and I know it’s going to create some waves. But this is a tool that we have in our toolbox. We have research, evidence, out there showing that masks decrease transmission. I’m not claiming that masks are going to end the pandemic or stop the pandemic, but it’s going to slow it down to give my brothers and sisters in health care the breathing room they need to take care of all of you.”

Dr. Huse said the temporary measure was backed by local hospitals and Omaha City Council members. Councilman Pete Festersen issued a statement following the meeting, stating that the majority of the council was in support of Dr. Huse’s decision to implement a mask mandate.

“We believe Dr. Huse clearly has this authority, and we will continue to support the resources needed to increase testing and vaccination rates in our community,” the statement says.

She said she intends to set benchmarks for coming out of the mandate, such as seven-day case counts falling below 200 cases per 100,000 population, “a point we were at not too long ago,” she said, noting that that would still be in the “high-transmission” category. Currently, that number is at a record 1,388.3 cases per 100,000 population — about 500 cases higher than it was in late 2020.

The second stipulation for repealing the mandate would be local hospital capacity sitting at 85% or less for a week. Local hospital capacity fluctuates day-to-day according to staffing levels but hasn’t been below 85% since Jan. 3.

“We’ve got to give them breathing room. We have got to make sure that they can take care of all of you. And this is how we do that,” she told the board.

Mayor Jean Stothert’s office issued a statement Monday evening saying that “a mask mandate in only Omaha does not make sense when people who live in Douglas and surrounding counties come to Omaha every day.”

“I do not support another mask mandate for Omaha. When we had a mandate previously, we used it in combination with other extreme actions including limiting capacity and canceling events, closing city facilities such as libraries and community centers, closing restaurants and bars, and work from home options for many businesses. For a long time, these were our only tools to control the spread of this virus; masks was just one of them. Now, we have a vaccine, and nearly 70% of Douglas County residents age 5 and older are vaccinated, according to the Douglas County Health Department dashboard. A mask mandate in only Omaha does not make sense when people who live in Douglas and surrounding counties come to Omaha every day. What I do support is personal responsibility and accountability, get vaccinated and if you are sick, get tested and follow CDC quarantine recommendations.”

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Watch Tuesday’s COVID-19 report

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.