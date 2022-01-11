Creighton basketball game postponed by COVID, again

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The long-awaited return to CHI Health Center for the Creighton Bluejays will not happen today.

The Big East Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that COVID issues within the Providence men’s basketball program have led to the cancellation of tonight’s scheduled game.

The Bluejays haven’t played at home since they shocked Villanova on Dec. 17. They play next at Xavier Saturday, and, fingers crossed, at CHI Health Center against St. John’s on the 15th.

Tonight's Creighton men's basketball game vs. Providence has been canceled due to COVID issues within the Friars program.https://t.co/WAMvgx5B7i pic.twitter.com/Z78D0wPikd — Creighton Men’s Basketball (@BluejayMBB) January 11, 2022

A similar situation occurred last month, when the Bluejays’ game against Georgetown was canceled because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program.

