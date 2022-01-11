Advertisement

Creighton basketball game postponed by COVID, again

Jan. 11, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The long-awaited return to CHI Health Center for the Creighton Bluejays will not happen today.

The Big East Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that COVID issues within the Providence men’s basketball program have led to the cancellation of tonight’s scheduled game.

The Bluejays haven’t played at home since they shocked Villanova on Dec. 17. They play next at Xavier Saturday, and, fingers crossed, at CHI Health Center against St. John’s on the 15th.

A similar situation occurred last month, when the Bluejays’ game against Georgetown was canceled because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program.

