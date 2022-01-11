Advertisement

CDC considers updating mask recommendations to N95

Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.
Some people find N95 and KN95 masks uncomfortable.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may start recommending people wear N95 or KN95 masks as opposed to other types.

The Washington Post cites an unnamed official who says the agency is considering the change.

He says omicron spreads too easily, so the CDC is looking at masks with better filtration.

The need to wear facial coverings consistently and correctly is also a consideration.

