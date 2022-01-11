Car crashes into Iowa school bus carrying more than 40 students, no students injured

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says no students were injured Tuesday morning after a car rear ended a Starmont school bus carrying more than 40 students.

Officials said the crash happened just before 8 a.m. on Highway 187 just south of Arlington, Iowa.

The bus was reportedly slowing down due to a vehicle that had broken down on the side of the road, when a passenger vehicle driven by a teen rear-ended the bus.

Officials said the teenaged driver couldn’t see the bus slowing down due to the sun.

Officials didn’t say how many people were in the passenger vehicle, but the occupants sustained minor injuries. The car is also believed to be totaled.

The bus sustained about $5,000 in damage.

The students that were in the bus were transferred to another bus and then taken back to school where they were evaluated for injuries by medical staff.

Officials said there have been no injuries reported at this time.

