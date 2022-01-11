6 First Alert Day: Snow chances increasing for Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday, January 14, 2022 has been declared a 6 First Alert Day for accumulating snow and impacts to the evening commute.

WHAT: We’re watching a system moving into the Midwest from the north on Friday that could bring heavy, wet snow, some gusty winds, and negative impacts to your Friday evening commute. Yesterday this system appeared it was going to pass us by mostly to the east with only minor impacts to our area. A new trend has developed that brings larger impacts and more snow accumulation to the west. This does include the Omaha Metro and areas to the east.

WHO: The worst of the impacts appear to be from the Missouri River and to the east for now, but a westward trend has be noted, and we may need to update this thinking with time.

WHEN: Each models has its own start time, some earlier than others, but the average start time is around noon on Friday. The heaviest snowfall would likely occur in the evening and possibly into the first part of the night.

HOW MUCH: For now, it’s too early to predict potential snowfall totals. The best way to relay this message at this time is we’re thinking the heaviest amounts will be along and east of the Missouri River.

