Semi hauling excavator hits several traffic lights in downtown Lincoln

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a semi truck driver hauling large construction equipment hit several traffic signals in downtown this weekend.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, an officer saw a semi truck hauling an excavator on a flatbed and the arm of the excavator was raised.

According to police, the driver was on K Street traveling east and hit traffic light signals at 10th, 12th, 13th, 14th, Centennial Mall, 16th and 17th Streets.

LPD said the officer witnessed the driver hit the traffic light at 17th Street which caused the signal to crash on the ground and damage it.

Police said the damage is roughly $20,000 and the driver was cited and released for negligent driving.

