Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Coldest day of the week today before a wonderful warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frigid air in the teens will be what you get out the door today leading to what will likely be the coldest day we have this week. Highs will climb to near 30 degrees this afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Thankfully winds will be very light out of the north today too. Wind chills shouldn’t vary too much from the air temperature all day.

The warmth will build in starting in a big way Tuesday. Highs will reach the mid 50s Tuesday and should feel very good with quite a bit of sunshine. More 50s are likely Wednesday and we’ll make a run at 50 degrees again Thursday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Dry weather will win out the majority of the week with the only threat of any precipitation moving in Friday. Some light rain to light snow is possible Friday into Friday night. By far the bulk of the precipitation whether it be rain or snow is likely to stay northeast of our area based on how the forecast looks now. Keep an eye on this one to see if we can buck this dry trend.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.