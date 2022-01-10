Omaha Police investigate cutting that sends one to hospital
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of a cutting incident Saturday evening.
A 56-year-old was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by Omaha Fire medics and it’s reported the person has non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, the suspect is described as a man wearing multiple heavy coats and carrying a large backpack.
When responding to North 61st & Ames Ave for a cutting, the officers found the 56-year-old.
Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information.
