LIVE: Nebraska Medicine Q&A with Drs. Rupp, De Alba

Nebraska Medicine hosting Q&A

At 12:30 p.m., Nebraska Medicine is planning to livestream a COVID-19 Q&A session with Dr. Mark Rupp and Dr. Armando De Alba to allow the public to get answers to any questions they have about COVID-19 and the omicron variant during the discussion.

If you would like to participate in the Q&A directly, you will need to join the Facebook Live on Nebraska Medicine’s page.

Nebraska Hospital Association update

At 1 p.m., the Nebraska Hospital Association will talk about “overwhelming impacts” that the omicron COVID-19 variant is having on patient care. While hospitalizations have not spiked alongside positive cases, the number of COVID-19 patients remains at unrelenting high levels, leaving hospitals “stressed and overwhelmed.” Leaders from several Nebraska hospitals will talk about “the serious nature of our current situation,” and plan to address staffing shortages, scarce bed availability, and healthcare worker burnout.

Children’s Hospital requires provided masks

Children’s Hospital announced over the weekend that it would be requiring all patients, families, and visitors to wear the masks they provide while in their facilities.

“With the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19 on the rise in our community, we’re making this change to protect everyone’s health,” the hospital system said in a post on its Facebook page.

The masks are like those required for Children’s team members, the post states.

Masking Update: Children’s is now requiring all patients, families and visitors to wear a well-fitted ear loop mask... Posted by Children's Hospital & Medical Center on Saturday, January 8, 2022

Douglas County update

DEATHS: The Douglas County Health Department on Monday reported four COVID-19 deaths: three men ages 50-75 and a woman older than age 85 have died, bringing the local death toll to 945.

“None of these individuals had been vaccinated,” DCHD said in its report.

CASES: DCHD reported 1,433 positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Saturday’s report, bringing the total number of local residents infected with the virus to date to 113,828.

The recent trend in elevated positive cases has pushed the seven-day average to a pandemic record: 1,141. While that isn’t unexpected due to the spike in testing numbers, the county’s positivity rate — a data point that averages against the number of tests — has also hit a pandemic high of 30.1% and has jumped nearly 20% in two weeks: A week ago, it was 21.1%; two weeks ago, it was 11.9%.

The Douglas County COVID-19 data dashboard on Monday was reporting a seven-day average of 1,388.3 cases per 100,000 population, up from 1,098.8 per 100,000 on Friday. About two weeks ago, that average was 359.9 cases per 100,000 population.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Local hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. On Sunday, area hospitals were 87% full with 182 beds available, up from 144 reported Saturday. ICU beds were 92% full with 23 beds available, up from 12 reported Saturday. Pediatric ICU beds were 88% full with 16 beds available, down from 19 reported Saturday.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: On Sunday, local hospitals were caring for 380 COVID-19 patients — 36 more than reported Saturday; that total includes eight pediatric COVID-19 patients. Of these patients, 102 are in ICUs, 55 of them on ventilators.

Additionally, seven adult patients were awaiting COVID-19 test results.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

MONDAY

10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Elkhorn Valley Campus , located at 829 – Pfizer for ages 12+

5-7 p.m. at Beals Elementary , located at 1720 S. 48th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Pinewood Elementary School, located at 6717 N. 63rd St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

TUESDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m at the Douglas County Health Department , located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.

5-7 p.m. at Gomez Heritage Elementary School , located at 5101 S. 17th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

5-7 p.m. at Standing Bear Elementary School, located at 15860 Taylor St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m.-noon at Metropolitan Community College’s South Omaha Campus , located at 2801 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. A – Pfizer for ages 12+

10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Clair Memorial United Methodist Church, located at 5544 Ames Ave. – Pfizer for ages 5+ and Moderna

THURSDAY

1-4 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha Campus , located at 5300 N. 30 St. Head for Building No. 23 near 32nd Street and Sorensen Parkway; parking in Lot A. – Pfizer for ages 12+

4-7 p.m. at Benson High Magnet School , located at 5120 Maple St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

4-7 p.m. at Omaha South Magnet School, located at 4519 S. 24th St. – Pfizer for ages 5+

FRIDAY JAN. 14

9 a.m.-3 p.m at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st. St. – All vaccines available.

Today's #Covid19 Update is right here: https://www.douglascountyhealth.com/latest-news Douglas County Nebraska Nebraska... Posted by Douglas County Health Department on Friday, January 7, 2022

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld is offering pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations, for children ages 5-11, at the following clinics:

OneWorld will also offer children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccinations at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-6 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

Sarpy/Cass vaccination clinics

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric dose.

Appointments are recommended but not required. For scheduling assistance, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

Some info about COVID-19 testing and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in Council Bluffs

🔽🔽🔽 pic.twitter.com/rRqkWqa4Jt — Methodist Health System (@MeaningOfCare) January 4, 2022

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Just a reminder, Total Wellness's testing site in Fremont is by appointment only at this time. Please do not show up... Posted by Three Rivers Public Health Department, Nebraska on Monday, January 10, 2022

The best way to keep yourself protected from severe COVID-19 illness is by getting vaccinated, and getting a booster shot if you are eligible. Please see our schedule for walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week. pic.twitter.com/ZJeWYlb0ua — Three Rivers Public Health (@threerivers_ph) January 9, 2022

Three regular pediatric vaccination clinics have been set up for children ages 5-11:

Wahoo : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at : 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month at 1320 E. 31st St

Fremont: 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at : 3-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and noon-3:30 p.m. Fridays at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinics will continue:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday; and noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

CHI HEALTH VACCINE INFORMATION: The info line is available at 402-717-1255 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily in August.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Older or home-bound Iowans looking for help scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination appointment can call 1-866-468-7887 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; or contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209.

