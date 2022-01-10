Man charged for arson in Omaha apartment fire, bond set at $50k

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man accused of the apartment fire near Benson Gardens Blvd last Friday made his first court appearance Monday.

Joseph Petree, 32, was charged with one count of first-degree arson with a bond of $50,000. Petree will have a preliminary hearing on Monday, Feb. 14.

According to the affidavit, Petree allegedly told arson investigators at the hospital that he intentionally lit his apartment on fire in an attempt to self-harm. He was being treated for smoke inhalation.

Petree was cleared at the hospital and booked in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.