Iowa State Penitentiary investigate assault on correctional officer

A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort...
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Friday, Apr. 10, 2015. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa. (WOWT) - An incident of an Iowa State Penitentiary staff member getting assaulted Friday evening is under investigation.

A correctional officer was taken to a hospital and to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for examination and observation after more evaluation according to the release. It’s reported the inmate was not hurt.

Authorities confirmed the inmate assaulted the officer after approaching him at his post. The inmate was able to be restrained by staff close by and stated by the release, ISP is now placed on a modified restricted movement until further notice.

Officials say the department continues to follow the recovery of the officer closely.

