House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to a one-story home near North 16th & Browne Street after reports of a fire alarm. A working fire was declared after finding smoke and flames from different areas on one side of the home and seeing big smoke in the area of the fire before arriving according to the release.

No one was in the home and the fire was under control in 22 minutes. It’s reported the firefighters were not injured.

According to the release, OPPD and MUD responded to the fire and there’s an estimated dollar loss of $34,100.

Officials want to notify the public that if anyone has any information can call the ARSON hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

