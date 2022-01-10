Advertisement

House fire in Omaha neighborhood under investigation

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to a one-story home near North 16th & Browne Street after reports of a fire alarm. A working fire was declared after finding smoke and flames from different areas on one side of the home and seeing big smoke in the area of the fire before arriving according to the release.

No one was in the home and the fire was under control in 22 minutes. It’s reported the firefighters were not injured.

According to the release, OPPD and MUD responded to the fire and there’s an estimated dollar loss of $34,100.

Officials want to notify the public that if anyone has any information can call the ARSON hotline at 402-444-FIRE or Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, three injured after crash on I-80
6 News Exclusive: Hy-Vee hero on gunman’s plea
Omaha area restaurants urging patrons to mask up
1,848 confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, long lines at Oak View Mall again
LSU wide receiver Trey Palmer (33) waits for a kickoff during an NCAA college football game...
Trey Palmer transfers from LSU to Nebraska

Latest News

Tips on how to keep your pet safe from below freezing temperatures
A guard tower watches over the vehicle entrance to the new Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort...
Iowa State Penitentiary investigate assault on correctional officer
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Cold overnight, warming this week
A gun and target symbol.
One person dies after shooting at Waterloo convenience store