David’s Evening Forecast - Welcomed warm-up this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunny skies finally helped to warm us up slightly this afternoon, temperatures breaking the freezing mark across most of the metro. A few spots reaching the mid-30s thanks to the sunshine. Light winds helped make that sunshine feel even nicer. We’ll still be chilly this evening as temperatures slide back into the 20s. We’ll likely dip to around 20 degrees by 10pm, however, a steady south breeze overnight will keep us from getting much colder.

Omaha's Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Warmer weather finally arrives on Tuesday. We start in the 20s, but sunshine and a southwest wind will quickly warm us into the 40s by the lunch hour. Highs should top out in the low to mid-50s for most of the metro area. It will be a little cooler east of the Missouri River, with parts of western Iowa only warming into the upper 40s. The mild weather will stretch into Wednesday and Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will once again top out in the low 50s. Thursday may be slightly cooler, but still above average with highs in the upper 40s.

Our next chance for rain or snow arrives on Friday as a storm system drops out of Canada and spins across the Midwest. The bulk of the moisture with this system will likely pass east of the metro, but some light rain is possible Friday afternoon, potentially changing to light snow Friday night. While precipitation will remain light around Omaha, some more significant impacts are possible in parts of central or eastern Iowa, so stay tuned for forecast updates if you have travel plans headed in that direction. Temperatures will also drop by the weekend, back into the 30s and low 40s, more typical for this time of year.

Friday Rain and Snow Chance (WOWT)

