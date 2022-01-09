Scott Frost diagnosed with COVID-19
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker Football Coach Scott Frost released a statement on Sunday saying that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.
In the statement, which was posted on Twitter, Frost noted that he only has mild symptoms and will work remotely this week.
A message from @coach_frost. pic.twitter.com/hUKwwfL9CB— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) January 9, 2022
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.