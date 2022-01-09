PLCS Board of Education addresses questions at retreat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Addressing the business of running public schools in this complex time of COVID requires extra work.

The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education got together to bring what faces them in 2022 into focus.

They call it a retreat but it’s far from a bonding session or weekend at the lake. Four hours of addressing what is needed, how to do it, and what questions are out there.

”In addition to our regular public board meetings, we typically hold a board retreat once or twice a year, just to have more in-depth conversatIons about issues that are really relevant to the board, but I think it’s important for the public to know whenever take action and the public is always invited to attend,” said Dr. Andrew Rikli, Superintendent, Papillion La Vista Community Schools.

Unlike school board meetings, public attendance was sparse but there appears to be no flying beneath the radar for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education.

They need to be ready to hear the public’s questions and provide the information they’ve gathered in advance.

”Boards of Education are being called onto discuss increasingly complicated decisions regarding public health regarding mask, regarding vaccine mandates and the opportunity to have an open dialogue about those is absolutely critical,” said Rikli.

Critical since any questions the board may discuss are also questions the public may raise and this is a chance to educate themselves and consider option was a staff ahead of the more heavily attended twice a month board meetings.

”Everything that we discuss in a retreat has already been discussed at previous public board meetings and will be discussed at future board meetings, so we strongly encourage our public to be there next Monday night, our public is always welcome to attend our meetings,” said Rikli.

A few of the topics on the agenda included expectations in advance of board meetings, safety considerations, and ways to improve public access to information. Including COVID infection rates and classroom impact.

The next PLCS board meeting is Monday night.

