One person dies after shooting at Waterloo convenience store

A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — One person died Saturday after a shooting at a Waterloo convenience store.

Waterloo Police said officers found the victim with several gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. Saturday at the Prime Mart at 508 Broadway Street. Paramedics arrived and provided emergency treatment but the victim died at the convenience store.

The victim’s name was not immediately released. Investigators are searching for any witnesses to the shooting.

In November, a different shooting at the same convenience store injured two people. No arrests have been made in that case.

