Omaha Police investigate shooting after walk-in victim arrives at hospital

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are in an ongoing investigation of shooting Sunday morning.

Douglas County dispatch tells 6 News that Omaha Police were called to North 39th & Ames Ave in connection with a shooting victim.

A 36-year-old walked into CUMC - University Campus with gunshot wounds and officials say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

There was a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots and officers saw a damaged car and home when responding to the area.

According to the release, they believe the suspect’s car may be a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.

