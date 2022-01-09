Omaha Police investigate first homicide of 2022
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2022.
The shooting was at Afroma Cheap Tobacco Beer & Liquor, near South 30th & U Ave around 8 p.m. Saturday. Police tell 6 On Your Side the victim was shot in the head.
The victim is identified as 30-year-old Kiaris Avant. Police haven’t released any information about a possible suspect.
Authorities advise people to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or on the P3 Tips mobile app to give information. A tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a $25,000 reward.
