Omaha Fire rigs remain fully staffed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Increases in COVID cases have impacted fire departments in cities large and small across the nation.

The Associated Press reports departments from Kansas to Missouri, New York, and Los Angeles calling on emergency personnel to work double shifts and even bring in outside help due to COVID illnesses and quarantines.

In Omaha, police and fire took the measure earlier this week of requiring masks for all personnel.

The Omaha Fire Department answers all types of emergency calls, including close contact with distressed individuals on cold nights. Though they had more than 30 out with COVID symptoms this week, OFD Fire Prevention Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said they had no problem covering shifts over the last few frigid nights.

“We’ve had some people out with our COVID numbers picking up, unfortunately,” Fitzpatrick said. “But we’ve been able to call firefighters back to help make sure the rigs are fully staffed so we’re able to get out and answer calls like we normally do.”

One of the biggest concerns for emergency personnel remains available beds when transporting patients. With many emergency rooms at or near capacity in the Omaha metro and around the state, ambulances and rescue units have frequently had to redirect from nearby hospitals due to bed availability.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.