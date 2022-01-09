Legends Comics & Coffee moving to new location after 10 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Legends Comics & Coffee will be moving from their 52nd and Leavenworth spot after being here for 10 years.

Co-owner David Demarco got the news that the property owners sold the building. They got the news in late November.

Something the shop didn’t see coming.

“You get a lot of feelings at once. You get the ‘oh my God we love this place,’ we love the people. Then you look around a realize that we are a business of things! We have so much stuff,” said Co-owner David Demarco.

The store contains hundreds of thousands of comic books. They had to scramble to store them away while they look for a new spot.

Not only does this building contain a bunch of comics, but also memories. Seeing customers literally grow up before his eyes.

“It’s been awesome. All of the kids that have come in here have grown up to be outstanding people. And I just we love them. We don’t really consider them customers vs family. Everyone here is family.”

He says it’s the people and the loyal comic fanatics that make this place great. And the location will always hold a special place in their hearts.

“Having to leave the neighborhood might be the most sad cause it’s such a great place.”

But don’t worry comic book fans, he’s not moving far. The temporary location will be located on 31st and Leavenworth.

It will be a smaller building so they won’t be able to have their coffee section in the shop but once the year lease ends, they plan to move into an even bigger place and add some old and new elements to it.

“To take whatever that permanent spot is, to make it an even, we’ve learned from this space. I know new things we can do. I have a ton of new ideas we can do. I have a ton more ideas like family stuff for kids.”

David says the whole Legends Comics & Coffee shop and himself have been overwhelmed with the communities support in this new transition.

