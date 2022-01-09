Former UNK football player dies in car crash

KEARNEY , Neb. (KSNB) -Former University of Nebraska at Kearney student and Loper football player, Hinwa Allieu, died in a car crash on Sunday.

According to the Cass County’s Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Allieu died in a car crash at 3:49 a.m. on Interstate 80 south of Ashland.

Deputies responded and arrived within seven minutes of the call to find a vehicle in the bridge embankment fully engulfed in flames. Units from Ashland Fire and Rescue, Cass County EMA and Nebraska State Patrol were also dispatched to assist.

The Cass County’s Sheriff’s Office said that a Dodge Ram pickup was traveling eastbound on I-80 and left the roadway entering the center median at a high rate of speed. The vehicle went airborne and landed approximately 80-90 feet away on the other side of the ravine. The driver was partially ejected through the windshield as the vehicle caught fire.

The Nebraska State Patrol is completing the accident reconstruction and the Cass County Sheriffs office is handling the death investigation. This investigation is ongoing.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney released a statement on the death of the 2021 graduate.

“The Loper family is grieving today. We are saddened and devastated to learn of the passing of Hinwa,” said UNK Head Coach Josh Lynn. “He was a gifted player and team leader, and an even better man. The thoughts and prayers of the University and our football team are with his family and countless friends. We send our heartfelt condolences.”

Allieu graduated from UNK in July 2021 with a degree in construction management.

A high school graduate of The Avalon School in Wheaton, Maryland, Allieu was born in Sierra Leone, West Africa. He moved to the United States in 2013.

Allieu played football for UNK from 2016-19, recording 160 tackles and 15.5 sacks for the Lopers as a defensive lineman. The three-time All-MIAA selection signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in April 2020. He later played professional football for the Houston Blues in The Spring League, a developmental league featuring former college and NFL players.

Representatives from UNK Student Health and Counseling are available to individuals who would like to talk with someone. Visit the counseling center in room 144 of the Memorial Student Affairs Building or call 308.865.8248.

Faculty or staff who would like to talk with a counselor can also do so by calling Best Care at 402.354.8000, 800.666.8606 or 402.354.2710.

